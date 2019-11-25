Society New textbooks for first graders approved The Ministry of Education and Training has published 32 textbooks for first graders under the new general education curriculum issued in 2018. These textbooks will be used from the 2020 -2021 school year.

Society Another suspect charged for human trafficking in UK lorry incident British police have charged a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland with human trafficking as part of their inquiry into the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck near London last month.

Society World Trade Centre Binh Duong New City to be built The World Trade Centre Binh Duong New City (WTC BDNC), a complex of facilities to promote international trade, will be built in the namesake southern province.

Society Hanoi mayor honoured with Italy’s Order of Merit Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro on November 23 presented his country’s Order of Merit to Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.