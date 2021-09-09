Vietnam underlines need to consider countries’ situation in transitions from peacekeeping operations
The planning and implementation of transitions from peacekeeping operations should consider different unique and specific contexts of a host country, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, told an open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on September 8.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – The planning and implementation of transitions from peacekeeping operations should consider different unique and specific contexts of a host country, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, told an open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on September 8.
He said that the transition is an important process showing efforts and readiness of countries in post-conflict period for sustainable and long-term peace, but it also poses challenges to the countries.
The Vietnamese diplomat called on the international community to increase discussions on the topic to ensure that the process takes place in an effective and successful manner for peace, stability and development of countries and people.
Noting the complexity of a mission’s drawdown and the need to tailor it to the conditions on the ground, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that no peacekeeping operation has ever been designed to be permanent. Engagement with local actors must continue through the transition period and beyond, he said.
Meanwhile, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia and member of The Elders, agreed that no matter how successful a peacekeeping mission, the host country and its people must guide post-conflict recovery efforts and “adopt peace as a way of life”. Recalling the case of her native country, she said the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) deployed some 180,000 peacekeepers over its 15-year history and was widely viewed as a success, due in part to its strong engagement with regional and international partners.
UNSC member countries held that the transitions should be carefully planned with the engagement of relevant parties in parallel with the ensuring of resources. They also stressed the need to strengthen of involvement of women and youth in dealing with challenges to peace, stability and development, along with the environmental protection, safeguarding of civilians and the avoidance of reoccurrence of conflicts./.