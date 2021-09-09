World Singapore welcomes first flight under quarantine-free scheme The first flight carrying 100 passengers from Germany travelling under a quarantine-free scheme landed at Changi Airport in Singapore on September 8.

World 57th ASOSAI Governing Board Meeting successfully held The 57th Meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) was held successfully via videoconference on September 8.

World Philippine President accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on September 8 that he has accepted his PDP-Laban party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election.

World Vietnam stresses roles of international law in addressing global challenges The UN Security Council (UNSC) needs to seek solutions for emerging challenges to global peace and security based on the UN Charter and international law, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, told the UNSC briefing with the Elders on September 7.