Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had a meeting in Hanoi on November 19 with UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitin Wiesen, who expressed her hope that cooperation between the UNDP and Vietnam on UN peacekeeping missions will continue to be fruitful.

Wiesen congratulated Vietnam on taking the chair of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM Plus in 2020, as well as the success of the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 1 at the UN mission in South Sudan and the deployment of hospital No.2.

She said that the UNDP recognises the results of a joint project between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on overcoming bombs and mines (UXOs) left over from the wars in Quang Binh and Binh Dinh provinces from2018 to 2020 with the support of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the UNDP in Vietnam.

For his part, Deputy Minister Vinh highly valued cooperation between the UNDP and the Vietnamese Defence Ministry in dealing with consequences of UXOs and conducting peacekeeping operations.

Vinh, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences, attributed the fruitful results of the Vietnam-RoK joint project to the committee’s direction and support from the UNDP.

He expressed his hope that the UNDP and the RoK will continue to assist and cooperate with Vietnam todeal with UXOs not only in Quang Binh and Binh Dinh but also other needy localities./.

