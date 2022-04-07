Society Party, State always care for the elderly: official Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on April 7 affirmed that the Party and State have always paid attention to the elderly and and issued many policies caring for them.

Society Vietnamese universities gain higher world rankings by subject Vietnamese universities have earned greater reputation worldwide as more of their programmes have received recognition and higher rankings from the UK’s Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) this year.

Society Voluntary blood donation a popular movement in Vietnam April 7 was designated as the “All People’s Voluntary Blood Donation Day” 22 years ago and, ever since, the blood donation movement has developed on a large scale and won over widespread support.

Society ☀️ Morning digest on April 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.