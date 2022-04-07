Vietnam urges prompt investigation into Vietnamese woman’s death in Japan
Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka, Japan, has requested a prompt investigation into the death of a Vietnamese woman in Osaka city's Yodogawa district, said Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang at the ministry's regular press briefing on April 7.
Hang said that on April 4, local police found a body allegedly of a Vietnamese woman at an apartment in Yodogawa. Forensic results showed that the victim was killed at about 9 am on April 3.
The Consulate General in Osaka is also in contact with the Vietnamese community in Osaka to gather information about the case, said Hang, adding that the body has been handed over to the victim’s family.
Hang said that following directions from the Foreign Ministry, the Consulate General in Osaka is keeping a close watch on the investigation and taking measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens, while coordinating with authorised agencies at home and in Japan to organise a funeral for the victim following her family’s wish.
Hang also extended condolences to the victim’s family.
Initial information from Japanese police showed that the victim, identified as Vo Thi Le Q., born in 1991, worked part-time in a shop in the first floor of the apartment building.
Police have arrested a Japanese man who owns the apartment where the woman's body was found. According to local media, the man has confessed to murdering the victim in order to steal her property./.