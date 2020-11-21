Vietnam, US agree to further cooperation in handling common challenges
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien on November 21 agreed that Vietnam and the US will continue cooperating in order to cope with common challenges, thus significantly contributing to peace, stability, prosperity and cooperation in the region and the world.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien (Photo: VNA)
At a reception for O'Brien in Hanoi, PM Phuc said he was happy at the developments in the Vietnam-US ties, especially at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.
The relationship has made comprehensive and practical strides forward, significantly contributing to regional and global security, peace, cooperation and development, he said.
He spoke highly of the close and timely cooperation between the two countries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked the US President and Government for extending sympathies and assistance to help Vietnam deal with flood consequences in the central region over the past time.
The PM particularly appreciated the US Congress’s approval of 20 million USD to fund the dioxin remediation project at Bien Hoa airbase during the upcoming fiscal year.
The US’s commitment to supporting Vietnam in war aftermath settlement, such as decontaminating dioxin hotspots, assisting Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims, clearing bombs and mines, and identifying remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers, as well as Vietnam’s efforts to help with the search for missing-in-action US servicemen have contributed to enhancing mutual trust and creating a foundation for the bilateral relations to grow further, he said.
The Government leader affirmed Vietnam regards trade cooperation the centre and main driver of the bilateral ties, adding that the country welcomes and facilitates the operation of foreign businesses, including those from the US, in Vietnam, especially hi-tech and innovation firms, while creating the best possible conditions for them to step up connectivity with local partners.
The leader suggested concerned agencies of the two countries maintain dialogues in a constructive spirit, and with mutual respect so as to seek solutions to differences between the two sides in a mutual beneficial manner.
O’Brien spoke highly of Vietnamese enterprises’ increasing import of US goods, adding that the signing of many big commercial contracts in the fields of energy infrastructure, oil and gas, industrial equipment, airplane, and IT by businesses of both nations, along with measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, has significantly contributed to developing trade ties in a harmonious and sustainable manner.
He took the occasion to express his sympathy over the losses in the central region, which was battered with flooding in the past time.
He lauded the outcomes of his talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh as well as meetings with Minister of Public Security To Lam and Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich, reiterating that the US values the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam based on the principle of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and political institutions, as well as mutual benefits.
He added the US commits to strengthening the bilateral relation in the coming time.
O’Brien congratulated Vietnam on its successful organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in a very challenging year, reiterating the US’s support for the ASEAN’s central role in the Southeast Asian region. He said the US wants to boost the ASEAN-US strategic partnership across economy, security, education, healthcare and science, among others in a more practical and effective fashion./.