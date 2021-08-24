Politics Infographic Vietnam makes significant contributions to reform of AIPA The Vietnamese National Assembly has taken timely actions and joined hands with other members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to handling emerging issues in the region.

Politics Infographic Significant milestones in development of ASEAN Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained significant achievements.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Laos special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse Tran Nguyet Thu are paying an official friendship visit to Laos from Aug.9-10 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

Politics Infographic 15th-tenure Government has 27 members With 95.99 percent of yes votes, the 15th National Assembly on July 28 adopted a resolution on the organisational structure and number of members of the Government, under which the Government in the 2021-2026 tenure will have 27 members.