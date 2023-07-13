At the working session between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai and Governor of Nebraska Jim Pillen in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam considers the US and the state of Nebraska in particular one of the important partners, wishing for stable and progressive economic and trade relations to deepen bilateral comprehensive partnership in a substantive manner, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told Governor of Nebraska Jim Pillen during a working session in Hanoi on July 13.



It is the second Vietnam visit by the Nebraska Governor in a span of five years, as part of celebrations for the 10th anniversary of Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership (2013-2023).



Hai also expected for a new wave of trade and investment cooperation between enterprises of Vietnam and Nebraska, thus bringing benefits to the two countries’ businesses and people, and the business community in Nebraska in particular.



Welcoming the Governor’s visit, he affirmed that with a long-term vision and orientation, ties between Vietnam and Nebraska will further grow, manifesting the extensive cooperative partnership between Vietnam and the US.



Two-way trade between Vietnam and Nebraska hit 119 million USD last year, up 19% annually and accounting for 0.8% of Nebraska's total export-import with the world.



As Nebraska is strong in agriculture, livestock farming, ethanol production, biofuels, and education, the host suggested that its firms expand investment in agriculture in Vietnam, especially in hi-tech agriculture, ethanol production, biofuels, technology and machinery, in order to modernise the agriculture sector.



Pille, for his part, spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and position. He affirmed the principle that trade exchange should bring sustainable benefits and value to the people, prioritise promoting effective investment in combination with environment protection, thus creating a new driving force for economic, trade and investment relations between Nebraska and Vietnam./.