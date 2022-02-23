Vietnam, US foster cooperation in crime prevention and combat
Minister of Public Security General To Lam held online talks with Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Asher Wray on February 23.
At the talks, Lam said on the foundation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on transnational crime prevention and control, the two sides have taken the initiative in carrying out cooperation activities in criminal justice and reaped fruitful results in the fight against transnational crimes related to the two countries.
In particular, they regularly exchanged information, supported each other during investigation, prosecution and trial, notably cases involving high-tech crimes, drugs and obtaining property by deception.
To beef up cooperation in the coming time, the Vietnamese Minister proposed the FBI to effectively bolster the implementation of the MoU on the prevention and control of transnational crimes, and an agreement on technology transfer of genetic verification software.
The FBI was also urged to help speed up the signing of agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, extradition, and the transfer of sentenced persons, as well as enhance information exchange to prevent and fight crimes.
For his part, Wray voiced his belief that the two sides will gain more joint achievements in national construction and security protection, thereby contributing to ensuring peace and stability in the region and the world./.