Politics US willing to assist Vietnam in renewable energy development: US Special Presidential Envoy The US stands ready to support Vietnam in renewable energy development, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said at a meeting with Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh in Hanoi on February 23.

Politics Greetings to Brunei Darussalam on national day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have extended their greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the 38th anniversary of National Day of Brunei Darussalam (February 23) and 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Brunei diplomatic ties (February 29, 1992 – February 28, 2022).

Politics President receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on February 23.

Politics Congratulations on Japanese Emperor’s birthday President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday on February 23.