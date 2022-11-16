Environment Asian experts discuss primate conservation in the region The opening ceremony of the 8th Asian Primate Symposium, the largest of its kind in the region, took place in Hanoi, providing a platform for experts and stakeholders to discuss challenges and measures for the conservation of primate species in the region.

Environment Discovery of U Minh Thuong National Park The U Minh Thuong National Park is the fifth biosphere reserve in Vietnam recognised by UNESCO and the eighth ramsar site in the country. It is a tourist site that should not be missed when visiting the Mekong delta province of Kien Giang.

Environment Drawing contest on protection of endangered aquatic species launched A drawing contest with the theme of conserving the sea, protecting endangered, precious and rare aquatic species for future generations has been launched by the Directorate of Fisheries (DoF) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society Vietnam Water Week seeks solutions for sustainable development Vietnam Water Week, a platform for experts, scientists and businesses in the water sector to exchange experiences and come up with long-term solutions to the adverse impacts of epidemics, natural disasters and climate change, opened on November 10 morning.