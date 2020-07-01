Vietnam, US war veterans meet on Ham Rong Bridge
US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink, together with Vietnamese and American war veterans visit the Ham Rong Bridge, June 29 (Photo: VNA)
The visit marks the 25th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink at the event (Photo: VNA)
War veteran Matt Keenan, who fought in Vietnam, meets Nguyen Van Ton, one of those who participated in the battle to protect Ham Rong Bridge from the fierce destruction of US air troops more than 55 years ago (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
War veteran Le Xuan Giang, who fought in the C4 hill to protect the Ham Rong Bridge meets US Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink (Photo: VNA)
After over 55 years, the war veterans meet to close a chapter of the history and look forwards to a better future (Photo: VNA)
In the resistant war against the US, the Ham Rong Bridge was a strategic military hotspot (Photo: VNA)
The bridge was reconstructed in 1973 (Photo: VNA)
The bridge has become a witness of history, a famous tourism destination in Thanh Hoa city (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
The US Ambassador is impressed with the meeting between war veterans of the two countries (Photo: VNA)
US Ambassador also attends a ceremony to inaugurate the Cong Nam (South Gate) preservation project in Ho Citadel relic site, which was funded by the Ambassador Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) (Photo: VNA)
AFCP provides 92,500 USD to preserve the Cong Nam, the only existing important construction of the Ho Citadel relic site (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
The ambassador also visits the Quang Trung kindergarten in Quang Xuong district (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
The visit of Ambassador Kritenbrink to Thanh Hoa reaffirms the US commitment to partnership with Vietnam (Photo: VNA)