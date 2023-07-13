The US and Vietnamese officials at the ground breaking ceremony of a new US Embassy campus in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Washington (VNA) – Vietnam is an important partner of the US in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), contributing to all the different efforts and working processes throughout the APEC year, said Matt Murray, US Senior Official for APEC.

Speaking with the Vietnam News Agency in Washington in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive partnership (July 25, 2013- 2023), the official of the State Department's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs said that Vietnam is an important partner in handling regional economic issues.

He said Vietnam is a very important partner of the US in ASEAN. The country is a member of APEC and also one of the parties participating in the negotiations of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

The Vietnam - US cooperation relationship has recorded a lot of progress in the past 10 years and the US Government looks forward to boosting cooperation with Vietnam in the next decade, he said.

Currently, the US is paying special attention to Vietnam's role and position in maintaining regional and global supply chains.

He said he is impressed with Vietnam's commitment to sustainable development and economic growth.

When Thailand launched the Bangkok Initiative targeting a circular economy at APEC last year, Vietnam supported that effort. The US has had many discussions with its Vietnamese partners about how the two sides can work together to improve sustainable economic growth in the region.

Another important area is inclusive economic development which ensures all people and all communities benefit from economic growth. Vietnam has been at the forefront in this area, so the US welcomes Vietnam's comments on these issues in APEC.

According to Murray, the US is pleased to serve as the APEC host this year. It is a great opportunity for member economies to discuss how to cope with economic "headwinds" as a region.

Under the theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All”, APEC 2023 includes not only senior officials’ meetings but also 10 ministerial meetings and then APEC CEO Summit in San Francisco in November.

The US appreciates the participation of Vietnamese officials at all APEC meetings, he said, adding that those will be a great opportunity to promote regional economic cooperation as well as bilateral cooperation with Vietnam./.