Politics Friendship parliamentarian group helps promote Vietnam-Russia ties Along with the external activities of the Party and State, the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group during the 2016-2021 tenure has contributed to the sound relations between the two nations, heard a conference to review the group’s tenure held in Hanoi on April 1.

Politics Vietnam prioritises special solidarity with Laos: official In Vietnam's persistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateraliastion and diversification of external relations, the Vietnamese Party and State always give top priority to the special solidarity with Laos, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung has said.

Politics Hanoi strengthens cooperation with Finnish, French localities Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has highlighted the sound relations between Hanoi and Finland over the past 48 years, saying that there are opportunities for both sides to promote their ties, especially thanks to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Politics NA selects new vice chairmen, discusses State Audit’s performance report Deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on April 1 cast their secret votes to select three new NA Vice Chairpersons of the NA as part of their ongoing 11th session.