Vietnam, Uzbekistan seek to bolster traditional friendship
Outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Uzbekistan Ngo Duc Manh has held several meetings with Uzbekistan officials to seek measures to consolidate and promote the traditional Vietnam-Uzbekistan friendship in the new situation.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Uzbekistan Ngo Duc Manh (L) and Uzbekistan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs F.A Sidikov (Photo: VNA)
At a meeting with Uzbekistan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs F.A Sidikov, both sides were delighted at the positive economic development in each nation, with Vietnam recording 2.9 percent growth and Uzbekistan posting 1.6 percent despite adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
They agreed to support each other at multilateral forums, while laying stress on the need to increase the exchange of delegations at all levels.
Impressed by Vietnam’s achievements in the "Doi moi" (renewal) process, particularly in rice and aquaculture, the Uzbekistan diplomat expressed his hope that both sides will enhance collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, and garment and textile, making it on par with their fine political ties.
The Uzbekistan side agreed to enhance delegation exchanges, promote the signing of an education cooperation agreement, as well as develop tourism and people-to-people exchange with Vietnam.
Manh, for his part, highlighted the sound friendship between the two nations, and spoke highly of Uzbekistan’s support for Vietnam during its struggle for national independence and construction.
Meeting with Director of the Agency for Management of State Assets of Uzbekistan A. Orchikov, the two sides exchanged information and experience in related fields.
The Uzbekistan side wanted to learn Vietnam’s experience in privatisation and equitisation of state-owned enterprises.
Earlier, the Vietnamese diplomat had meetings with former Minister of Culture and Sports R.Kurbanov, who is head of the committee for friendship and cooperation with foreign nations, and President of the Uzbekistan-Vietnam Friendship Association A.R Mukhamedov.
The Uzbekistan side hoped Vietnam will attend exchange festivals in the coming time.
Mukhamedov highlighted measures to optimise tourism potential of each side, and suggested the opening of direct flights between the two nations and restoration of educational cooperation and investment attraction.
Besides, he recommended Vietnam to appoint a Consul or an Honorary Consul in Uzbekistan to facilitate the citizen protection work.
Manh said that he will report the issue to competent authorities for consideration.
During his working trip, Manh also had meetings with the Vietnamese community in the host nation to study their situation, and look for measures to remove difficulties for them./.