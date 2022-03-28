Vietnam, Uzbekistan to meet again at Dubai Cup U23 tournament (Photo: VFF) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s U23 football team will play Uzbekistan on March 29 in the third round of the Dubai Cup 2022 friendly tournament, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).



In the Vietnamese U-23 team's history of matches with Uzbekistan, their best outcomes were a 1-1 tie in a friendly ahead of the VFF Cup 2021 and a 0-0 draw also in a friendly match in 2015 before the U23 Asian Cup qualification round in 2016.



Earlier, the Vietnamese U-23 squad tied goalless with Iraq in the team’s first match at the Dubai Cup 2022 and lost 1-0 to Croatia in the second match.

The Dubai Cup 2022 is a friendly tournament with the participation of ten football teams from Asia and Europe, including Uzbekistan, China, Saudi Arabia, Japan and host the UAE. Each team will play three matches throughout the tourney, which is taking place from March 23-29./.

