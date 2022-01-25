Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen (the second from the left) meets Jose Torealba, President of Romulo Gallegos National Experimental University (the second from the right). (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen paid a working visit on January 21-22 to the Guarica state of Venezuela to strengthen cooperation between localities of the two countries, especially promoting agricultural projects and other potential initiatives.



The ambassador emphasised that based on the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Venezuela, as well as the content of collaboration implemented, the two sides will promote cooperation with authorities of Guarico state in various fields, particularly exchange and set up a twin sister city relationship between Guarico and a locality in Vietnam with similar climate and soil conditions to the state.



Dayana Encinozo, chairwoman of Legislative Council of Guarica, and heads of Education, Production and Trade departments have highly appreciated the cooperation project on developing Vietnam's rice production in the 2015-2019 period in the Guarico state. They also affirmed the close development of the friendly cooperation between Venezuela and Vietnam in many fields and expressed their wish to continue promoting cooperation in specific fields such as education, agriculture, and people-to-people exchange with Vietnam.



At the meeting with the President of Romulo Gallegos National Experimental University, Jose Torealba within the framework of a project honouring the late President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese ambassador expressed his pleasure at returning to the university and visiting the exhibition space showcasing documents and images about President Ho Chi Minh.



He stressed that the promotion of academic exchanges and organisation of online seminars on Ho Chi Minh Thought with Vietnamese researchers would contribute to spreading his thoughts to the students and lecturers of the school in particular and the Venezuelan people in general.



On this occasion, on behalf of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Nghe An province, Ambassador Le Viet Duyen floated the idea of offering Nam Dan lotus varieties to the university with a desire to create a lotus pond, a flower taken from the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh, at the university’s campus, the first place in the world built the Faculty of Political Economy Ho Chi Minh.



Jose Torealba pledged to expand the exhibition space featuring documents and images of President Ho Chi Minh, promote research activities on Ho Chi Minh Thought and make arrangements for the lotus planting as soon as possible. He also expressed his wish to enhance the exchange of students, lecturers and experts, and cooperate with a number of Vietnamese universities, especially in the fields of agriculture, technology, and health./.