Politics Foreign Minister receives leader of Belgium's Flanders region Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 12 for Jan Jambon, visiting Minister-President of the Government of the Belgian region of Flanders.

Politics Conference to promote young parliamentarians’ role in accelerating SDGs implementation The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) from September 14-17, is expected to promote the role of young parliamentarians in the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs), heard an international press conference in Hanoi on September 12.

Politics Symposium talks achievements, prospects of Vietnam - UK relations A symposium was held in Hanoi on September 12 to review the achievements and development prospects of Vietnam - UK relations on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Special friendship – a valuable treasure of Vietnam and Cuba The Vietnam - Cuba special friendship is a valuable treasure of the two nations, Dr. Ruvislei González Saez, Vice President of the Cuba - Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) has said.