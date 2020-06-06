Politics NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18 Lawmakers will continue with the nine session of the 14th National Assembly with plenary meetings at the NA building in Hanoi from June 8-18.

Politics Congratulations to new Belarusian Prime Minister Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 5 passed on his congratulations to Roman Golovchenko on his appointment as new Prime Minister of Belarus.

Politics Greetings to Denmark on Constitution Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 5 sent his greetings to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on the European country’s Constitution Day.

Politics Permanent gov’t members discuss cooperation projects with Laos Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a meeting of permanent government members in Hanoi on June 3 to review and boost the implementation of collaboration projects and programmes with Laos under agreements signed between the two countries’ leaders.