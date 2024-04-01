Business Vietnam seeing positive export signs in Q1 Recovery of the world economy, including many major export markets of Vietnam, is a positive sign for the Southeast Asian nation’s import and export activities in the coming time.

Business Wood, furniture industry advised to make operational reforms Experts have suggested domestic businesses in the wood and furniture industry to quickly reform their operations, and invest more in research and development, and design to create high added values.

Business Bac Lieu develops shrimp value chain with hi-tech farming models Bac Lieu has set developing hi-tech shrimp farming models as a primary direction to make the Mekong Delta province the "national shrimp industry hub" and develop the "Bac Lieu clean shrimp" brand.

Business Agricultural product exports boom in first months of 2024 Maintaining last year's growth momentum, the exports of many Vietnamese agricultural products posted strong performance in the first months of this year.