Society Two foreigners awarded honorary citizenship title of Thua Thien – Hue Chief Representative of the German Association for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage Andrea Teufel and CEO of the Asian Children’s Care League Kazuyo Watanabe received the honorary citizenship title of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue at a ceremony held on March 7.

Society HCM City to host 2024 National Press Festival The 2024 National Press Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from March 15-17, heard a press conference in Hanoi on March 7.

Society Congratulations extended to Muslim community in HCM City on Ramadan month The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on March 6 held a meeting with representatives of the Muslim community in the city on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Society Numerous Hanoi activities celebrate International Women’s Day A wide range of activities to honour the beautiful values of Vietnamese women have been organised by women’s organisations in Hanoi on the occasion of the 144th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8, 1910 – 2024).