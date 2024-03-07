Vietnam wants cooperation with Australia in high-quality personnel training: Minister
Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has expressed his hope for stronger bilateral cooperation in education-training and high-quality human resources development, especially in electronics and semiconductors, at a meeting with Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy.
From Left: Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (2nd) and Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy (3rd) at their meeting in Australia. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has expressed his hope for stronger bilateral cooperation in education-training and high-quality human resources development, especially in electronics and semiconductors, at a meeting with Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy.
The meeting took place within the framework of the working trip to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit and pay an official visit to the country.
According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), the two ministers shared the hope to foster cooperation in economy, investment and trade through specific projects that are consistent with the advantages and development orientations of both nations, making the collaboration on par with the freshly-established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Dung briefed the host on the remarkable socio-economic achievements Vietnam has recorded after the past nearly 40 years of reform and development. The country is implementing three strategic breakthroughs in institution, infrastructure and human resources, along with spurring development based on science-technology and innovation.
However, Vietnam remains an evolving economy with limited resources, he said, noting that the country needs support from international partners, especially the Australian government, to fulfill its development targets by 2045, and its net-zero commitment by 2050.
The minister suggested the two sides continue their close coordination to implement specific projects in the key areas set out by Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre (NIC), especially through the Australian government’s non-refundable aid worth 90 million AUD (59.3 million USD) to Vietnam, and development support programmes in climate change response and sustainable development.
Mentioning obstacles to Australia’s ODA and investment projects in Vietnam, Dung affirmed that they will soon be removed, and pledged to facilitate the implementation of Australian-funded projects, as well as the effective, sustainable operations of Australian investors in the Southeast Asian nation.
For his part, Conroy emphasised that the Australian government always views Vietnam as an important partner, and wishes to boost investment cooperation and help the country in the areas that match its development orientations.
The officials consented to maintain the dialogue mechanism between the two countries, and work together to arrange the Vietnam visit by Conroy in the time ahead, during which they expect to compare notes on specific cooperation areas, thus strengthening bilateral economic-investment-trade ties.
On this occasion, Dung met with representatives from the Vietnam Australia Innovation Network (NIC AU), which was asked to expand and diversify its operation, and particularly beef up its coordination with the NIC and other networks worldwide.
The NIC AU said it will work harder to bring together Vietnamese experts in Australia, and connect them with their international peers.
On this occasion, Dung had working sessions with some Australian partners who said they hope to roll out specific projects in Vietnam in the time ahead.
Dung suggested the partners consider cooperation projects in green hydrogen, focusing on assisting Vietnam in improving its technological capacity and develop human resources for the sector.
He also called on them to help Vietnamese businesses join the Australian and regional hydrogen markets./.