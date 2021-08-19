The Vietnamese Government hopes to bolster strategic, comprehensive and long-term cooperation with AstraZeneca in the fields of pharmaceuticals and healthcare, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while holding phone talks with the corporation’s CEO Pascal Soriot.

He asked the CEO to speed up the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, particularly the delivery of eight million doses in August as committed earlier.



The AstraZeneca CEO, for his part, spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts in fighting COVID-19, while pledging to supply the vaccine to the Southeast Asian country in line with the set plan.



Besides, he said he will exert efforts to provide more vaccine to the nation than the amount the corporation has committed through the COVAX Facility.



This is the second time Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has held phone talks with AstraZeneca CEO – a vivid illustration for the Government’s dogged determination in carrying out the COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy./.

