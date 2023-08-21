Politics Congratulations on 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Canada diplomatic ties Top leaders of Vietnam on August 21 sent messages of congratulations to Canadian leaders on the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (August 21, 1973 – 2023).

Politics Prime Minister meets with President of Kazakhstan Vietnam always values its friendship with traditional partner countries in the Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, and wants to enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two nations for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people, affirmed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at his meeting with visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Hanoi on August 21.

Videos Vietnamese, Kazakh Presidents seek measures to forge cooperation President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying an official visit to Vietnam. On August 21, President Vo Van Thuong chaired an official welcome ceremony for his Kazakh counterpart in Hanoi.

Videos NA Chairman holds talks with Belgian Senate President President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D'Hose arrived in Hanoi on August 21, starting her official visit to Vietnam from August 21 to 25. The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.