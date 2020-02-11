Politics UN official praises Vietnam’s role, cooperation Director-General of the UN Office Tatiana Valovaya spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and cooperation with the UN in various areas during a meeting with a Vietnamese ambassador in Geneva, Switzerland on February 10.

Politics Defence Minister hosts Australian, Armenian ambassadors Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich hosted receptions for Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie and Armenian Ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan in Hanoi on February 10.

Politics China thanks Vietnam for aid in coronavirus fight The Chinese Foreign Ministry has extended heartfelt thanks to Vietnam and other countries for providing support for China to fight the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.

Politics Vietnamese, Indian young officers bolster exchange Young officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Indian armed forces gathered at an activity on February 10 to bolster friendship and cooperation between the countries’ armies and youth officers in particular.