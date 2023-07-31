Videos Japanese scholar praises Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy A Japanese scholar has that said Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” showcases flexibility in the country’s foreign relations and is well-suited to its strategic environment and historical context.

Politics Top legislator to attend AIPA-44, visit Indonesia, Iran Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) and make official visits to Indonesia and Iran from August 4 to 10.

Politics Party chief’s book on defence strategy should be further introduced to public: opinions The book on the military policy and defence strategy of Vietnam in the new period by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong reflects his consistent thought about the leadership and directions over the national safeguarding, many experts, researchers and Party members have shared the view.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore boast special relations: experts Relations between Vietnam and Singapore are special, and the two sides have ironed out differences to seek similarities and work towards the future, some Singapore-based experts have said.