Politics Vietnamese, Chinese communist party officials hold talks Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung hold an online talks with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on July 6.

Politics Supreme People’s Procuracy asked to continue renovating to meet judicial reform requirements President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 6 urged the Supreme People’s Procuracy to continue renovating its operation to meet the requirements of judicial reform and the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist state.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 6.

Politics Economic diplomacy should be carried out comprehensively, concertedly: minister Given the complicated and unpredictable developments in the world, economic diplomatic activities need to be deployed quickly and concertedly while closely following the guidelines, orientations and needs of the country as well as in line with the strengths of partners and localities, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said on July 6.