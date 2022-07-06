Vietnam wants to strengthen cooperation in areas of Denmark's strength: FM
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) receives Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Denmark should continue to coordinate closely to optimise their cooperation potential in areas of Denmark’s strength and Vietnam’s demand, especially in climate change, environment and green growth, while expanding partnerships in education, training, high-tech agriculture, and people-to-people exchange.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son made the suggestion at a reception for outgoing Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen in Hanoi on July 6.
Hailing the effective contributions by the ambassador to the development of the Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership, Son noted that despite COVID-19 impacts, Vietnam and Denmark has still maintained regular meetings between senior leaders as well as delegation exchanges at all levels.
Denmark is the third largest European investor of Vietnam in 2022 and an important trade partner of Vietnam among EU members, with two-way trade growing positively to 588 million USD in 2021, he said.
Denmark is one of the first EU countries to approve the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), he added.
For his part, Ambassador Christensen expressed his impression at the progress of the Vietnam-Denmark relations, and thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, sectors and localities for supporting the Danish Embassy and the diplomat during his working term in Vietnam.
He held that Denmark’s cooperation orientations in green growth are suitable to the development policy of Vietnam, affirming that the Government and business community of his country are interested in working with Vietnam in this field.
The ambassador pledged that he will continue to work hard to reinforce the friendship between the two countries./.
