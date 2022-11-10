Illustration. (Source: Hung Vo/Vietnam+)

Hanoi (VNA)- In the context of rapid urbanization and water pollution, degradation and depletion, Vietnam has put together the "Vietnam Water Week 2022" to be held from November 9-11. The event promises to open up many future opportunities for the sustainable development of the water sector.

The event was organized by the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association with the patronage of the Ministry of Construction, the Government Portal and the People's Committee of Hanoi.

According to Dr. Tran Anh Tuan, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association, Vietnam's water industry is facing many challenges, including the requirement to meet daily needs and economic development.

Meanwhile, a number of decrees on drainage and wastewater treatment and documents under the Law, issued 8-15 years ago, are no longer consistent with the reality of socio-economic development. Many important issues of the water sector are subject to overlapping management by other laws, such as laws on water resources, irrigation, investment, etc.

“Therefore, discussions at an open forum like Vietnam Water Week are a very good opportunity to promote the creation of a legal corridor for the sustainable development of the water sector in the future,” emphasized Mr. Tuan.

In addition, sharing management experiences and introducing new technologies during the week are also important. Vietnamese water enterprises need to hold the opportunity to improve production capacity and improve quality to bring the water sector closer to international standards for clean water supply services.

Along with the common difficulties like in other countries, Vietnam's water sector also has many unique challenges. Policies and institutions have not been completed, while the sector has to ensure water for both urban and rural areas. Besides, the ratio of drainage and wastewater treatment is still too low (now only 15%), and flooding is routine for Vietnam’s urban centers.

In order to solve these challenges, the Government has promulgated, supplemented and revised many laws related to the water sector such as Law on Investment, Law on Land, Law on Enterprises, Law on Environment Protection, and the Law on Investment in the form of public-private partnership. This has helped attract resources to invest in and apply scientific and technological advances in water supply, drainage and wastewater treatment.

According to the Ministry of Construction, currently, clean water plants nationwide provide more than 11.2 million m3 per day and night, but only about 15% of wastewater is treated, and that is a big challenge for Vietnam.

At Vietnam Water Week 2022, in addition to discussing policy issues for sustainable development of the water sector, there are also a number of activities to display and introduce new technologies from local and foreign companies as well as new approaches in sustainable management of water resources.

Within the framework of the week, the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association will award 10 excellent graduation projects in water supply and drainage, infrastructure engineering planning and environmental technology among dozens of submitted projects. They are contestants from universities and training institutions across the country.

Through this event, managers, experts, scientists, and enterprises in the water sector in Vietnam seek to exchange, discuss, share experiences, and come up with ideas and initiatives and long-term solutions, adapting to the adverse effects of epidemics, natural disasters, and climate change. Vietnam needs experience in building policy institutions, especially in the development of the Law on Water Supply and Sewerage. Vietnam aims to achieve the United Nations development goals to 2030 on ensuring water supply and sanitation, towards the sustainable development of the water sector in the future./.

VNA