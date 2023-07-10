The northern province of Yen Bai plants 15,000 ha of forest each year, striving to raise its forest coverage to 65%. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh has hailed the World Bank (WB)’s effective cooperation with Vietnam, especially in climate change response, green growth and environmental protection.

At a working session in Hanoi on July 10 with Anna Wellenstein, Director for Sustainable Development in East Asia and the Pacific, and Global Director for Environment, Natural Resources, and Blue Economy at the WB, Khanh informed that on June 30, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment approved a project on the implementation of the carbon market in Vietnam and assigned its Department of Climate Change to work closely with the WB, ministries and agencies concerned on the project.

He also lauded the WB for its financial initiative to support low-carbon rice cultivation.

The minister hoped that the WB would continue with its support package for the National Water Programme with a multi-sectoral and multi-target approach and integrated water resource management. He added that the ministry asked the Department of Water Resources Management to propose tasks in need of the WB’s help, such as amending the Water Resources Law and establishing a national water resources database.



Khanh also sought the lender’s assistance in the project “Mekong Delta Climate Resilience and Integrated Transformation” to build upon the past achievements of the previous project “Mekong Delta Integrated Climate Resilience and Sustainable Livelihoods".

Regarding the second stage of the Hydro Chlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) phase-out project under the Montreal Protocol, he affirmed Vietnam's strong commitment to phasing out ozone-depleting substances. To launch the subsequent project titled "Sustainable Management of Chemicals Regulated under the Montreal Protocol”, the minister tasked the Climate Change Department with working with the WB on the prospects and approval of the project.

On environmental pollution and development of circular economy, he said the Pollution Control Department and the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment will continue partnering with the WB to deploy air pollution measurement and management models in Hanoi, and transition to a circular economy for development and environmental protection.

Regarding the Improved Land Governance and Database (VIGL) project, the minister proposed the WB continue providing support in certain activities related to land valuation, land information system building, and pilot activities at the Department of Planning and Development of Land Resources and in the central city of Da Nang.

Wellenstein, for her part, said the WB and Vietnam are collaborating on multiple projects related to climate change adaptation, green growth, and environmental protection.



The WB will continue increase its support for Vietnam in achieving goals regarding climate change mitigation, environmental protection toward a circular economy, greenhouse gas emission reduction, sustainable livelihood development, biodiversity conservation, she said./.