Vietnam welcomes 2.36 million foreign tourists in 10 months
Vietnam welcomed 2.36 million foreign visitors in the first 10 months of this year, 18.8 times higher than the figure in the same period last year, but still down 83.7% compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019.
VNA
