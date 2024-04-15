– Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang has expressed his hope that Belgian enterprises will study investment possibilities in Vietnam’s key transport projects while meeting with Minister-President of the Government of the Belgian region of Flanders Jan Jambon as part of his recent trip to Europe.Briefing the Flanders region’s leader on Vietnam’s economic development, Thang stressed that the transport sector is pushing ahead with large infrastructure development projects. These include North-South expressway and Long Thanh International Airport, as well as application of advanced technologies and use of green energy at deep-water ports like Lach Huyen and Cai Mep-Thi Vai.He went on to say that Vietnam is studying North-South high-speed railway with a length of some 1,500 kilometres, and developing urban railway systems in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.Towards a “green economy” and net-zero target, the Vietnamese Government has accelerated the transition to green and clean energy in various areas, including transport that accounts for more than 25% of the nation’s emissions, he said, suggesting Vietnam and Belgium enhance activities within the signed Letter of Intent.He also recommended Belgium share experience in maritime infrastructure construction and maintenance, promote connectivity between sea ports and inland ports and Flanders sea port and Vietnam’s deep-water ports, and enhance digital transformation and green port development.The two sides should encourage their enterprises to bolster cooperation in logistics, development of sea ports and inland ports, smart transport projects and those that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, he said.Jambon, for his part, praised cooperative ties between Vietnam – Belgium over the past time, and affirmed that the Flanders region always sees Vietnam a priority partner in the region.Flanders will promote the friendship and effective and practical cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of its strengths, particularly transport, seaport logistics, advanced technologies, renewable energy, smart agriculture and digital transformation, among others, he said.In a working session with Secretary General of the Department of Mobility and Public Works of Flanders region Filip Boelaert, Thang hailed the support of the Belgian Government and Flanders region in training on waterway transport connectivity, dredging technology and logistics services for the staff of the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport.He suggested the Government of the Flanders region consider granting both short- and long-term scholarships for maritime and waterway courses in Belgium, underscoring both sides need to coordinate and organise business forums to enhance mutual understanding and seek investment opportunities in the sector.Boelaert affirmed that Belgium, which boasts considerable experience, is willing to share experience with Vietnam in the development of waterway, road, logistics services, and green transport.While in Belgium, Thang also visited Log!Ville centre in Louvain city as well as had working sessions with the authority of the port of Antwerp and Deme company - to study Belgium’s experience in smart transport development, port management, and application of hydrogen in green energy transition./.