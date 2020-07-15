Politics Deputy FM: Vietnam performing UNSC role well Vietnam performed its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) well in the first half of this year, contributing to creating an international and regional environment conducive to national development and bolstering ties with countries for the common goal of peace, stability, and prosperity, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has said.

Politics Resolution on NA supervisory programme issued The 14th National Assembly (NA) has issued Resolution No 105/2020/QH14 on its supervisory programme for 2021.

Politics PM calls for fight against achievement obsession in emulation and rewards Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested further efforts be made to prevent achievement obsession in emulation and rewards, when chairing a meeting of the Central Council for Emulation and Rewards in Hanoi on July 15.

Politics Congratulations to Malaysia’s new Speaker of House of Representatives National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 15 cabled a message of congratulations to Azhar Azizan Harun on the occasion of his appointment as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia.