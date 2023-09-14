The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam welcomes initiatives to promote regional economic connection and cooperation on the basis of ensuring the principles of equality, cooperation, mutual benefit and mutual respect, in accordance with international law and the UN Chapter, towards contributing to the common development and prosperity of all countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said on September 14.



Responding to reporters’ queries regarding cooperation between Vietnam and China within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative in recent years at the ministry’s regular press conference, Hang informed that Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung attended the 8th Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong, China on September 13 - 14.



The Vietnam - China friendly relations have maintained a development trend, including frameworks for cooperation and connectivity between Vietnam and China in general and connections within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative in particular, the spokeswoman stressed.



The two governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly promote the connection between the “Two Corridors, One Belt” framework of Vietnam and the Belt and Road Initiative, Hang said, adding that for many years, Vietnamese and Chinese businesses have actively cooperated in transporting goods on the corridor running from Chongqing city of China through Vietnam and some other ASEAN member countries, and from Vietnam to Central Asia and Europe through China.



“Vietnam hopes that the Belt and Road Initiative will continue to contribute to promoting economic linkages and regional connectivity, supporting countries in building infrastructure and expanding markets, narrowing the development gap among countries, and bringing new opportunities to businesses and people in the region and around the world," said the spokesperson.



In the latest meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the two sides agreed to continue promoting strategic connectivity and cooperation in building a high-quality Belt and Road initiative, strengthening road connections, developing a multi-modal, efficient, and durable logistics system to bring new opportunities to businesses and people of the two countries, as well as positively contribute to peace, stability and prosperous development in the region and the world, Hang said./.