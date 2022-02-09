Business PV GAS aims for annual growth of 10 percent from 2022 PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS) should make efforts to achieve the target of annual growth of 10 percent in 2022 and following years, General Director of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) Le Manh Hung has said.

Business Export-import turnover up 83 percent during Tet holiday Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit an estimated 3.05 billion USD during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which lasted from January 29 – February 6, a hike of 83 percent compared to the same holiday last year.

Business NA Chairman attends groundbreaking of biodegradable resin factory in Hai Phong National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 9 attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a PBAT biodegradable resin factory project by An Phat Holdings JSC in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Business Service sector's personnel demand forecast to soar in early 2022 In the context of many sectors gradually recovering, the demand for human resources in early 2022 is forecast to increase sharply, especially in some service industries.