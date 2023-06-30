The number of domestic tourists during the period was estimated at 64 million. Total revenue from tourists was estimated at 14.6 billion USD.

In June alone, Vietnam welcomed over 975,000 international travelers, an increase of 6.4% from the previous month.

Major markets of Vietnam’s tourism were the Republic of Korea, China, Taiwan (China), the US, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, and Australia.

The search volume for Vietnam's tourism via Google's market trend tracking tool has kept growing from the beginning of this year. It was the only Southeast Asian nation listed in the top 10 destinations with the highest growth worldwide.

In a relevant development, the Vietnamese National Assembly on June 24 approved extending tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days, starting from August 15, 2023.

Citizens of countries that are unilaterally exempted from visas by Vietnam will be granted temporary residence for 45 days (up from 15 days) and can be considered for visa issuance and temporary residence extension according to regulations.

Such new policies are expected to help Vietnam attract a large number of international visitors, especially during the peak season starting around September./.

VNA