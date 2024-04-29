Foreign tourists visit Hanoi's Old Quarter. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam accommodated more than 6.2 million international visitors in the first four months of this year, up 68.3% year on year and 3.9% compared to the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on April 29.



In April alone, the country welcomed nearly 1.6 million foreign visitors, an increase of 58.2% over the same period last year.



Favourable visa policies and attractive tourism stimulus programmes were attributed to the increase in the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam, according to the GSO.



Of the international tourist arrivals in the past four months, 87.7% travelled by air, 13.8% by land, and 2.5% by sea.



Revenue from accommodation and food services in the period was estimated to reach 237.3 trillion VND (9.36 million USD), an increase of 15.3% over the same period last year while travel tourism revenue was estimated at 19.4 trillion VND, marking a year-on-year increase of 49.3%./.