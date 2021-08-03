Minister Son suggested that the two sides work to fully tap the great potential of bilateral cooperation, promote economic collaboration, facilitate trade and investment, and bolster investment in infrastructure development in the region and within sub-regional cooperation frameworks, including the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation.

The Vietnamese FM underlined the need for all parties to show goodwill in cooperation, take responsible actions and work together for an East Sea of peace, stability, security, safety and environmental protection.

At the meeting, ASEAN and China agreed to continue to give priority to coordination in effectively controlling COVID-19 and mutual support in sustainable recovery.

VNA