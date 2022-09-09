Society HCM City: Get-together marks Malaysia’s National Day A get-together to mark the 65th anniversary of Malaysia’s National Day (August 31) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 9 by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) in collaboration with the Malaysian Consulate General in the city.

Society Petrovietnam University meets ABET standards Petrovietnam University (PVU), located in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, has been the first in Vietnam to receive accreditation from the US’ Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) for all of its training programmes for a maximum six-year period.

Society Vietnam’s first recycled plastic-made school inaugurated A kindergarten school made of recycled plastic – the first of this kind in Vietnam, was put into operation on September 9 in Cao Son commune in Muong Khuong district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Society President wishes children joyful Mid-Autumn Festival President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well a foreign children in Vietnam, expressing his best wishes to them on the occasion of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.