Videos Lacquer painting highlights essence of Vietnam From a lacquer artwork containing memories of enchanting Mid-Autumn nights, the idea of creating unique products for this year’s Mid-Autum Festival first emerged. The following is the story of a creator bringing the traditional artform and the essence of Vietnam to innovative gifts.

Videos Musical performance to inspire kids’ love of folk stories, songs A musical performance entitled “Fairytales and nursery rhymes” is expected to dazzle kids in Hanoi on September 16 and 17, with kids and their parents also being able to enjoy books of fairytales and nursery rhymes as part of the project.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese dance group performs at Japanese festival Vietnam's Nakama Yosakoi dance group performed at the 21st Harajuku Omotesando Genki Matsuri Super Yosakoi which opened in Tokyo, Japan, on August 26.