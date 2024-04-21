Culture - Sports Belgian museum houses thousands of Vietnamese artifacts A large number of artifacts from various cultures around the world, including thousands of Vietnamese objects, are currently on display at the Royal Museum of Art and History in Belgium (MRAH) - an enticing cultural destination in the capital city of Brussels.

Culture - Sports Ho Chi Minh City celebrates Vietnam Book Day Ho Chi Minh City is launching a series of activities at the Book Street and Paris Square in District 1 to celebrate Vietnam Book and Reading Cultural Day (April 21) until April 22.

Culture - Sports Football: U23 Vietnam ready to face Malaysia Vietnam are ready to face Malaysia on April 20 in their second match at the AFC Asian U23 Cup following their opening game win against Kuwait.