Vietnamese Ho Phuoc Sang (M) easily beat his Chinese rival 2-0 in the men’s singles to reclaim the title he won two years ago in Hong Kong. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has claimed three gold medals at the ongoing Shuttlecock World Championships 2019 in France on August 21-24.



Ending the first competition day on August 21, Vietnamese Ho Phuoc Sang from the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap easily beat his Chinese rival 2-0 in the men’s singles to reclaim the title he won two years ago in Hong Kong.



– Vietnam has claimed three gold medals at the ongoing Shuttlecock World Championships 2019 in France on August 21-24.Ending the first competition day on August 21, Vietnamese Ho Phuoc Sang from the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap easily beat his Chinese rival 2-0 in the men’s singles to reclaim the title he won two years ago in Hong Kong.

In the women's singles, Vietnamese Pham Thi To Nguyen beat her Chinese opponent in a thrilling match to clinch a narrow victory, also successfully defending the world championship’s title that she won two years ago in Hong Kong.



On the second day of competition, Vietnamese duo Tran Ngoc Hai and Trinh Thi Nga defeated a Chinese pair from Hong Kong with the final score of 2-0 in the finale of the mixed doubles category.



On August 23, Vietnamese players will continue competing in the men’s and women’s doubles categories.



The tournament has attracted 15 teams, all members of the International Shuttlecock Federation.-VNA