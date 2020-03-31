The tour “Discover Vietnam in Style with Vietnam Airlines’ Business Class” offers tourists the chance to experience a stylish and luxury getaway across Vietnam over seven days. Meanwhile, the tour “Panoramic Experience in Vietnam” is designed for young, vibrant and active Japanese ladies.



The ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 selected the 11 most attractive tours to destinations in ASEAN member nations out of 78 entries. These products were honoured in six categories: New Destination Award, Luxury Travel Award, Unique Tour Award, Sustainable Tour Award, Mekong Award, and Jury’s Special Award./.

VNA