Travel Infographic Vietnam listed among top places to visit in the New Year Vietnam has been named one of the top 20 places to visit at the beginning of the new year by UK travel magazine Wanderlust for its beautiful natural sights, festive atmosphere, and favorable weather.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.

Destinations Infographic Nha Trang, Vung Tau beaches among top 10 most popular beach destinations Vietnam's Nha Trang beach and Vung Tau beach have been ranked third and fourth out of the 10 most popular beaches in the world, on the basis of the number of views on Tik Tok.