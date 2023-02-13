Vietnam wins at ASEAN tourism awards
Many Vietnam destinations and establishments were nominated and won in different categories at the ASEAN Tourism Awards, held as part of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023, which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 5.
VNA
InfographicVietnam's economy overview in January 2023
Compared to the same period in 2022, trade surplus in January 2023 increased by 119.5% and CPI increased by 4.89%.
InfographicVietnam listed among top places to visit in the New Year
Vietnam has been named one of the top 20 places to visit at the beginning of the new year by UK travel magazine Wanderlust for its beautiful natural sights, festive atmosphere, and favorable weather.
InfographicHa Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places
The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.
InfographicHoi An among 25 best cities of the world in 2022: Travel + Leisure
Hoi An, the sole representative of Vietnam, is ranked 20th among the 25 best cities of the world in 2022, as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure US travel magazine.
InfographicNha Trang, Vung Tau beaches among top 10 most popular beach destinations
Vietnam's Nha Trang beach and Vung Tau beach have been ranked third and fourth out of the 10 most popular beaches in the world, on the basis of the number of views on Tik Tok.
InfographicForeign arrivals in Vietnam in 2022
Vietnam welcomed more than 3.36 million foreign visitors in 2022, which is 23.3 times higher than in 2021 but down by 79.9% compared to the figure in 2019, prior to COVID-19.