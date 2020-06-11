Vietnam wins bid to supply 60,000 tonnes of rice to Philippines
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has won a tender offered by the Philippines to export 60,000 tonnes of rice to the partner country at a higher price than that of countries which won the bids.
The Philippines invited tenders for a project to purchase 300,000 tonnes of rice for national reserves to ensure national food security amid the impact of the novel coronavirus.
India, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam submitted their bids, and only Thailand failed to win the contract.
India is set to supply 96,000 tonnes with prices of 484.7 USD and 486.7 USD per tonne while Vietnam is projected to ship 60,000 tonnes priced at 497.3 USD per tonne. Myanmar is to sell 33,000 tonnes for 489.3 USD per tonne./.