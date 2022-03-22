Vietnam's Kurash team attends the 11th Asian Kurash Championship held from March 17-21 in Tajikstan. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam won four medals, including one silver and three bronze, at the Asian Kurash Championship, which closed on March 21 in Tajikistan.



Tran Thi Thanh Thuy took the silver in the women's over-87kg class. Her teammates To Thi Trang (women's U48kg), Vu Ngoc Son (men's U73kg) and Bui Minh Quan (men's U81kg) bagged the bronze medals.



The athletes received 10 million VND (438 USD) and 5 million VND each for their silver and bronze, respectively, sponsored by Dinh Le Group.





Tran Thi Thanh Thuy receives 10 million VND for her silver in the women's over-87kg class(Photo: qdnd.vn)

The Kurash team will fly to Uzbekistan to continue their training until March 30 before returning home to prepare for the 31 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in May in Hanoi and the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in September in Hangzhou, China./.