Culture - Sports First Vietnamese Children’s “Ao Dai” Festival held in Phu Tho The first Vietnamese Children’s “Ao Dai” Festival, themed “Back to the roots,” was held in Viet Tri, the capital of northern Phu Tho province on September 4, along side with the final round of a contest entitled “Vietnamese Children’s Ao Dai Ambassador 2022.”

Culture - Sports Building a brand for mint flower honey from Dong Van Karst Plateau Ethnic people on the Dong Van Karst Plateau in Ha Giang province have developed apiculture from mint flowers. Honey is now a typical farm produce of the province and has contributed to local poverty reduction efforts.