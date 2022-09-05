Vietnam wins gold at 7th Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Gymnasts Trinh Quang Manh and Phan Thi Uyen Nhi on September 4 won a gold medal in the mixed doubles at the ongoing seventh Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Thailand.
Vietnamese team competing at seventh Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Thailand (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Gymnasts Trinh Quang Manh and Phan Thi Uyen Nhi on September 4 won a gold medal in the mixed doubles at the ongoing seventh Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Thailand.
The duo scored a total of 19,550 points.
Competitions of this year’s Championships are taking place from September 3-5 in the beach city of Pattaya. Vietnamese gymasts are aiming for more gold medals.
Trinh Quang Manh and Phan Thi Uyen Nhi (Photo: qdnd.vn)In the latest edition in 2017, Vietnam secured two golds, three silvers and one bronze to top the medal tally.
Recently, Vietnam won three gold medals at the 31st SEA Games in May.
One month later, a Vietnamese team won the world championship group title in Portugal./.