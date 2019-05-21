Vietnamese masters (left side) compete at the Zhouzhuang Cup. (Source: Vietnam Sports Administration)

– Vietnam’s team won the Zhouzhuang Cup Xiangqi International Invitational Chinese Chess Tournament in Jiangsu, China, on May 20.The Vietnamese side beat the hosts 4-2 in the final match to bring home the 60,000 yuan (8,700 USD) prize.The Zhouzhuang Cup was a team event which included athletes from eight countries and territories. They competed in two pools.Vietnam topped Pool B after beating Singapore and Japan and drawing against the Philippines.They then beat Germany 5-1 in the quarter-finals and Malaysia 4-2 in the semi-finals for a berth in the final.China came second and Malaysia finished third.-VNA