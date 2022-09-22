Destinations Infographic Hanoi remains top on travellers’ lists Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.

Travel Infographic Hanoi among best places to go for fall: CNN Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in this fall by the US's CNN Travel.

Travel Infographic Vietnam nominated in 10 categories at World Travel Awards 2022 Vietnam has made an impressive comeback with ten nominated categories at the World Travel Awards 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).