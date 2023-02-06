A homestay in Son La province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Many units of Vietnam were named in categories of the ASEAN Tourism Awards at a ceremony held as part of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023, which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 5.



Two homestay groups in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long and the northwest province of Lao Cai received the ASEAN Homestay Award.



Meanwhile, four units won the ASEAN Community Tourism Award, namely the Quan Ba Community Tourism Service Cooperative in Ha Giang province, Sin Suoi Ho community tourism village in Lai Chau province, Tan Thanh fishing village in Quang Nam province, and Thai Hai Reserve Area of Ecological Houses-on-Stilts Village in Thai Nguyen province.



The ASEAN Public Toilet Award was awarded to the toilets in Saigon Skydeck of Bitexco Financial Tower, Southern Women's Museum and Ben Xua Tourist Area in Ho Chi Minh City.





A view of Thala Spa of Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc Hotel in Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

The winners of ASEAN Spa Service Awards were Cham Spa & Massage in the central city of Da Nang, Sen Tai Thu Vincom Mega Mall Smart City in Hanoi, Sol Spa of Minera Resort Hotel in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Chi Spa of Silk Path Grand Resort & Spa Sapa - Lao Cai province, and Thala Spa of Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc Hotel in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.



The ASEAN Tourism Awards is an annual event to honour localities and units with high-quality tourism products and services, contributing to boosting the sustainable development of tourism destinations in ASEAN.



The 2023 ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF), themed "ASEAN: A Journey to Wonderful Destinations," took place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from February 2 – 5. It is the largest annual event held alternately among the ASEAN member nations, contributing to promoting the region as an attractive tourist destination globally.



ATF 2024 will take place in Vientiane, Laos on January 15 – 20, 2024./.