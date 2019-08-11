Vietnamese players at the finale (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam came second at the international women’s volleyball tournament – VTV Cup Ton Hoa Sen 2019 after losing 1-3 to the NEC Club of Japan in the finale that took place in the central province of Quang Nam on August 10 evening.Vietnam won the first set with the score of 29-27 while Japan won three later consecutive rounds with scores of 25-17, 25-17, and 25-16.Earlier, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) claimed the third position after beating China’s Fujian club 3-0.The VTV Cup Ton Hoa Sen 2019 saw the participation of seven teams divided into two groups. Group A consists of Vietnam, Kazakhstan’s Altay club, and China’s Taipei university, while Group B comprises of Japan’s NEC club, China’s Fujian club, the DPRK, and Australia.The tournament was jointly organized by the Vietnam Television, the Vietnam Volleyball League and the People’s Committee of Quang Nam province.-VNA