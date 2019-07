All five members of the Vietnamese team participating in the 50th International Physics Olympiad which concluded in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 14, won medals, including three gold medals and two silvers.

The gold medalists are Tran Xuan Tung, a student at Hanoi-Amsterdam High School, Nguyen Xuan Ung from University of Science’s High School for Gifted Students under Vietnam National University, Hanoi and Nguyen Khanh Linh from Thanh Hoa province's Lam Son High School.-VNA