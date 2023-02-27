Vietnam wins two golds at ongoing Asian Jujitsu Championship 2023
Vietnamese athletes have secured two gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the ongoing Asian Jujitsu Championship 2023 in Thailand.
Phung Thi Hue takes gold in the women's 45kg class at the Asian Jujitsu Championship. (Photo: thethao.sggp.org.vn)
Phung Thi Hue won the first gold medal for Vietnam. The reigning world champion had no problems advancing to the final where she defeated Saikamon Phiphaphon of the host nation to win the women's 45kg fighting category.
The second gold medal was bagged by Le Duy Thanh in the men’s 94kg fighting category.
Meanwhile, Hoang Thi Nhat Que finished second in the women's 70kg fighting class. Le Thi My Hien took a bronze in the women's 48kg fighting and Dang Thi Huyen also earned a bronze in the women's 52kg fighting events.
In the performance pool, Vietnamese athletes bagged a bronze in the mixed doubles. They were behind to duos from Thailand and Cambodia.
Their teammates failed to make the top three in the men's doubles. Athletes from Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Cambodia secured gold, silver and bronze, respectively.
The championship will continue until February 28.
Vietnam has taken part in the Bangkok event with 35 athletes including world beach cup champions.
In the coming days, Hue will join in other women's disciplines while SEA Games winner Dao Hong Son will take charge of a title in the men's 56kg.
Organisers announced that more than 500 athletes from 30 countries and territories have registered for the tournament, a record number of participants.
At the 2022 championship in Bahrain, Vietnam finished fifth with five golds, three silvers and eight bronze medals./.
