Videos Ha Giang preserving cultural beauty of ethnic minority group For generations, the Red Cờ Lao, one of Vietnam’s various ethnic minority groups, have lived in villages on the slopes of the Tay Con Linh mountain range in the northern province of Ha Giang. Their cultural values have changed over times, but some of them have been preserved to this day.

Culture - Sports Vietnam attends Venezuela's traditional carnival The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the Venezuela – Vietnam Friendship Association (CAVV) have joined Venezuela's tradition carnival in the capital city of Caracas.

Culture - Sports Bac Ninh has three items recognised as national treasures Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha handed over to the northern province of Bac Ninh decisions to recognise three items of the locality as national treasures during the opening of the “Returning to the land of Quan ho (love duet) 2023” festival on February 25.

Culture - Sports Film week opens to celebrate 80 years of Party's first platform on culture A ceremony was held at the Vietnam Cinema Centre in Hanoi on February 25 to kick off a film week celebrating the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam.