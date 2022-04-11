Culture - Sports Doll collection created in honour of Mother Goddess worshipping Inspired by Mother Goddess worshipping - a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage - designer Van Anh Scarlet created a collection of figurative dolls based on the ritual, called the “Painting of the Four Palaces”.

Culture - Sports Exhibition builds cultural bridge between Vietnam and Italy For the first time, the full collection of 12 ceramic boots created by late People's Artisan Vu Thang is on display at an exhibition titled “The Bat Trang Ceramic Boots - An Inspiration from Italy”.