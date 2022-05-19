Vietnam wins two more SEA Games 31 golds in canoeing
Vietnam championed two canoeing events held in Hai Phong city on May 19, raising the total number of gold medals won by the country in this sport at SEA Games 31 to five so far.
Truong Thi Phuong, Nguyen Thi Huong, Diep Thi Huong and Nguyen Thi Tuyet claimed a gold medal after finishing first in the women’s 1,000m quadruples, leaving the runner-up Indonesia over 10 seconds behind.
Pham Hong Quan and Hien Nam secured another gold in the men’s 1,000m doubles after completing the race just about a second before silver medalists from Thailand.
After three days of competition, canoeing/kayak earned Vietnam five golds, two silvers and one bronze.
The canoeing/kayak competitions will continue on May 20./.